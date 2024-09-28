Live Radio
Davidson-Presbyterian game postponed due to impacts of severe weather from Tropical Storm Helene

The Associated Press

September 28, 2024, 8:21 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — The Davidson-Presbyterian football game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday at 5 p.m. ET because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene.

The location of the game also changed to Davidson College Stadium in North Carolina.

The Blue Hose were scheduled to be at home for three consecutive games, with San Diego and Morehead State coming in the next two weeks.

