Davidson-Presbyterian game postponed due to impacts of severe weather from Tropical Storm Helene

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — The Davidson-Presbyterian football game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday at 5 p.m.…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — The Davidson-Presbyterian football game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday at 5 p.m. ET because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene.

The location of the game also changed to Davidson College Stadium in North Carolina.

The Blue Hose were scheduled to be at home for three consecutive games, with San Diego and Morehead State coming in the next two weeks.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.