David Avit, Isaiah Ragland lead ground game, score 3 TDs and Villanova defeats Long Island 24-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Avit ran for 160 yards and scored once, Isaiah Ragland added two rushing touchdowns and Villanova defeated Long Island 24-10 on Saturday.

On defense, the Wildcats (4-1) allowed just 176 yards and 10 first downs.

Ragland scored on runs of 12 and 1 yards, Avit ran in from 5 yards and Villanova built a 24-0 lead one play into the fourth quarter.

Pat Bowen had a 25-yard run for Long Island’s only touchdown.

Villanova’s Connor Watkins was 10-of-18 passing for 128 yards. The Wildcats added 264 yards on the ground.

Villanova, the No. 6 team in FCS, had a total of 392 yards, gained 22 first downs and was 7-for-14 on third down.

Ludovick Choquette had 62 yards rushing for the Sharks (0-5).

