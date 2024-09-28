Darian Mensah throws for 3 TDs and Tulane routs South Florida 45-10 to begin AAC play

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Redshirt freshman Darian Mensah threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, with two touchdowns in less…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Redshirt freshman Darian Mensah threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, with two touchdowns in less than three minutes going to Mario Williams for a 31-point lead in the second quarter, and Tulane routed South Florida 45-10 on Saturday to begin American Athletic Conference play for both teams.

The Tulane defense recovered a fumble on back-to-back possessions — leading to two touchdowns to take a 31-0 lead. Tyler Grubbs forced a fumble that Rayshawn Pleasant recovered, and Williams hauled in a 53-yard touchdown. On the next South Florida drive, Gerrod Henderson had a strip sack, recovered by Parker Petersen. Mensah and Williams connected again from 27 yards out to capitalize on a short field.

South Florida starting quarterback Byrum Brown received medical attention before gingerly walking off the field with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Bryce Archie came on in relief and led South Florida on a scoring drive, ending in John Cannon’s 45-yard field goal to get within 31-10.

Tulane answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending in Makhi Hughes’ second touchdown.

Mensah completed 18 of 22 passes for Tulane (3-2, 1-0). Hughes gained 61 yards on 17 carries. Dontae Fleming made a team-high seven catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Archie finished with four completions and 44 yards for South Florida (2-3, 0-1).

