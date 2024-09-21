Daniels throws for 3 TDs and Norfolk St. adds to VMI woes with 32-10 win

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jalen Daniels threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Norfolk State beat VMI 32-10 on…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jalen Daniels threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Norfolk State beat VMI 32-10 on Saturday.

Daniels threw two touchdowns to Jacquez Jones who finished with 143 yards receiving and 12 receptions. Tavian Morris had 122 yards receiving on six receptions and a touchdown.

Kevon King ran for 50 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown and the Spartans (2-2) ougained VMI 393-203.

After a scoreless opening quarter, aniels threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Jones early in the second quarter but the point-after attempt was blocked. After holding the Keydets (0-4) to three-and-out, two-plays later, Daniels threw a an 80-yard scoring pass to Morris. The point-after attempt failed and the score was 12-0. VMI punted again, this time after six plays, and Daniels found Jones for a 56-yard score.

The three drives generated 214 yards on 14 plays consuming a little more than just six minutes.

VMI’s lone touchdown occurred with 26 seconds left in the game when Cade Cox ran it in from the 2.

The Keydets haven’t lost four straight to start a season since 2018 when they lost their first eight and finished 1-10.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.