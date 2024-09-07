Connor Watkins accounts for 3 TDs, Villanova pulls away from Colgate for 28-3 win

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes to Devin Smith and ran for a third and Villanova…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes to Devin Smith and ran for a third and Villanova pulled away from Colgate for a 28-3 win on Saturday night.

The Wildcats, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, led 7-3 at halftime thanks to Watkins and Smith teaming up for a 71-yard score late in the first quarter.

Isaiah Ragland then capped a quick 63-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard score.

Villanova (2-0) salted the game away in the fourth with Watkins and Smith connecting from 8 yards and Watkins scoring on a 13-yard run around the right side.

Watkins finished 18 of 28 for 247 yards and Smith had six receptions for 116 yards.

Michael Brescia was 16 of 32 for 140 yards for the Raiders (0-2) and was their top rusher with 57 yards.

