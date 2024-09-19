Colorado returns to Big 12 league play with homecoming game versus Baylor on what may be rainy night

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Baylor (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Colorado (2-1, 0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox) BetMGM College…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Baylor (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Colorado (2-1, 0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 1 1/2.

Series record: Colorado leads 9-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It seems fitting that homecoming weekend in Boulder on Saturday coincides with the Buffaloes making their return to Big 12 play. Colorado left the conference following the 2010 season to join the Pac-12 and came back this season. The last time Colorado faced Baylor on the football field was Oct. 16, 2010, when Robert Griffin III led the Bears to a 31-25 win in Boulder. The Buffaloes are coming off a 28-9 win over Colorado State in which Shedeur Sanders threw four TD passes. The Bears beat Air Force 31-3 in a game where they went with quarterback Sawyer Robertson in relief of starter Dequan Finn. Colorado coach Deion Sanders made a big deal in his weekly news conference about rain in the forecast and whether his team will work on wet-ball drills. At the time, there was around a 30% chance of rain and Sanders said: “We’re not going to take time out in practice to do a drill based on something that may not happen.” The weather report for Saturday night now includes a strong possibility of rain, maybe even heavy at times.

KEY MATCHUP

Shedeur Sanders vs. Baylor’s stingy defense. Sanders has thrown for 999 yards and nine TDs this season, with his top target two-way standout Travis Hunter (30 catches, 342 yards, five touchdowns). Behind the defensive play calling of head coach Dave Aranda, the Bears have posted two games this season where they’ve allowed only a field goal. They lead the nation in passing defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: The QB depth chart for the Bears lists Robertson or Finn. That’s why the Buffaloes are preparing for both. Finn has thrown for 2,000 or more yards and rushed for 500-plus yards in three straight seasons. He has 307 yards passing and 26 yards rushing this season.

Colorado: Freshman running back Micah Welch gave the ground game a boost last weekend against the Rams with 65 yards, including a 25-yard scamper. He has two of Colorado’s three rushes for 15 or more yards this season. The Buffaloes are averaging 61.3 yards a game on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Bears have won three of the last four games in the series. … Since Aranda took over, the Bears have been one of the least-penalized teams. Last season, Baylor led the Big 12 in fewest penalty yards per game. … Of the 13 FBS QBs who threw four or more touchdown passes in the third week of the season four were from the Big 12, including Sanders. … Sanders has 999 career completions. … Hunter earned Big 12 defensive player of the week honors after finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and an interception against Colorado State. … The Buffaloes are 4-2-1 all-time playing on Sept. 21. …The last time Colorado beat Baylor was 2007.

