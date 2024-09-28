Clemson DE Woods to miss second straight game against Stanford

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without starting defensive end Peter Woods for a second straight game when the…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without starting defensive end Peter Woods for a second straight game when the 17th-ranked Tigers face Stanford on Saturday night.

The team said Woods will not be available against the Cardinal as the 6-foot-3, 315-pound sophomore from Alabaster, Alabama continues rehabbing a lower leg injury sustained in the win against Appalachian State on Sept. 7.

Woods is third on the team with 2 1/2 tackles for loss. He got hurt on a cut block below the knee in the second quarter against the Mountaineers.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said since that Woods was “day-to-day” when asked on his status. He said there was a chance Woods could return against Stanford.

Woods’ next chance to return is at Florida State on Oct. 5.

