CFP Bracket Watch: Texas the top seed, Tennessee a first-round host in latest AP playoff projection

The projected College Football Playoff field has a new top seed. Using The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll…

The projected College Football Playoff field has a new top seed.

Using The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll to fill out the 12-team bracket, Texas now holds the No. 1 seed after taking the top spot in the rankings Sunday.

Ohio State is still the projected No. 2 seed as the Big Ten champion, with Miami as the third seed as Atlantic Coast Conference champ and Utah of the Big 12 as the fourth seed.

There was little other significant movement in the projections with the same 12 teams in the field this week as last.

Tennessee and Missouri swapped spots in what would be an 8-9 game in the first round. Now the Volunteers are the eighth seed and projected home team.

Penn State and Oregon also swapped seeds with the Ducks at 10 and Nittany Lions at 11.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November but for now, the breakdown via the Top 25:

No. 9 Missouri at No. 8 Tennessee. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Northern Illinois at No. 5 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 4 Utah in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Mississippi. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Penn State at No. 6 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: None.

Next three: No. 11 Southern California, No. 13 Kansas State, No. 14 Oklahoma State.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.