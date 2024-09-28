Brown rallies past Harvard to snap a 12-game losing streak in series on Mark Mahoney’s late TD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox and Mark Mahoney connected on two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last with 21 seconds left…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox and Mark Mahoney connected on two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last with 21 seconds left for Brown’s first lead of the game, and the Bears rallied to beat Harvard 31-28 on Saturday to snap a 12-game losing streak in the series.

Brown’s last win in the series came in 2010 in the first-ever night game at Brown Stadium.

Trailing 28-23, Brown forced a punt near midfield with 2:32 left in the fourth but turned it over on downs deep in its own territory. Harvard worked the clock down before attempting a field goal with under a minute left. Harvard’s first field goal attempt of the season ended in a high snap that Brown scooped up and returned to the Crimson’s 27-yard line with 28 seconds left.

Mahoney made a juggling catch in corner of the end zone with 21 seconds left for Brown’s first lead at 29-28. Mahoney also outjumped a defender to bring in the 2-point conversion for a three-point lead.

Harvard got to near midfield before a lateral attempte was broken up to end the game as many students in the stands rushed the field.

Willcox was 21 of 37 for 288 yards and three touchdowns for Brown (2-0).

Jaden Craig passed for 178 yards for Harvard (1-1) with two touchdowns going to Cooper Barkate.

The officials reviewed a possible scoring play with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. It appeared that a Brown receiver hauled in a long pass from Willcox in the end zone, but a Harvard cornerback got a hand on the ball and knocked it out. The officials confirmed the call on the field of an incomplete pass. The Bears continued the drive and scored on Mahoney’s 9-yard catch in the middle of the end zone.

The Bears went for a 2-point conversion to try to get within 28-25 with 5:07 left. Qwentin Brown caught the ball in the short corner of the end zone before it was again battled out of a receiver’s hands. After another review, the officials stayed with the call on the field of an incomplete pass to keep it a five-point lead for Harvard.

