Brayden Smith’s touchdown run enough for Mercer in 10-3 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Brayden Smith scored on a 9-yard end-around in the second quarter for the game’s only touchdown and Mercer beat Chattanooga 10-3 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Smith’s score completed an 11-play, 82-yard drive. A 32-yard Jude Kelley field goal cut the lead to 7-3 at halftime but the only points in the second half came on Reice Griffith’s 35-yard field goal with 5:30 remaining. Griffith’s field goal was set up by Myles Redding’s diving interception of a tipped pass.

After Mercer’s field goal, Chase Artopoeus completed a 40-yard pass to Sam Phillips to the Mercer 32-yard line, but the Mocs turned the ball over on downs at the Bears’ 26 with 2:45 left. The Mocs got the ball back with less than a minute to go but gained little.

The Bears (3-0) are ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll, while the Mocs (0-3) are ranked 16th. The Mocs’ previous two losses came at the hand of FBS schools Tennessee and Georgia State.

Chris Domercant had 115 yards receiving on five catches for UTC, which had just 19 yards rushing.

