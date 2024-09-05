Boston College faces Duquesne, hopes to build on big win over Florida State

Duquesne (0-1) at Boston College (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACCN) Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE? After beating…

Duquesne (0-1) at Boston College (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After beating No. 10 Florida State in the first game under Bill O’Brien, Boston College returns to Chestnut Hill for the new coach’s home debut. The victory was the biggest road win against a top 10 opponent in BC history. It earned the Eagles votes in The Associated Press poll, and an impressive showing against FCS Duquesne could propel them into the Top 25. Duquesne, the reigning Northeast Conference champion, is coming off a 49-10 loss to Toledo. The Dukes are hoping to return to the FCS playoffs.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College ran for 263 yards against then-No. 10 Florida State, and the Eagles could have their way against a defensive line that gave up 6.7 yards per play to Toledo. BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for 73 yards, and running back Treshaun Ward added 77 rushing yards to go with 61 receiving. BC was second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 13th nationally in rushing yards per game last year.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duquesne: Returning first-team NEC All-Conference quarterback Darius Perrantes completed 15 of 26 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Toledo … He has 45 career TD passes and needs two more to move into fifth all-time on the Dukes career touchdown passes list.

Boston College: Castellanos broke BC’s career rushing record by a quarterback, bringing his total to 1,186 in 14 games. His 14 carries against Florida State included three kneel-downs that lost 11 yards, meaning he effectively gained 84 yards on 11 carries. He ran for six first downs, three of them on third down, and two of them on the final drive, when BC ran out the last 6:04 on the clock.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duquesne begins the season against two FBS teams and then two nonconference FCS teams before opening the NEC season against Long Island University on Oct. 5. … Dukes coach Jerry Schmitt is the reigning NEC coach of the year. He is in his 20th season as Duquesne head coach and 31st year on the staff. … Perrantes was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award in 2023 and is on the watch list this year for the honor, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year. … The 28-13 win over Florida State was the biggest road win over a top 10 opponent in BC history. … BC has won 34 straight games against Division I-AA or FCS opponents. … The Eagles last played an NEC team in 2016, beating Wagner 42-10.

