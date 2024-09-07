Blocked PAT, field goal in final minute lifts Howard over Mercyhurst 32-31

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kenny Gallup Jr. returned a blocked PAT to get Howard within two points in the final minute…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kenny Gallup Jr. returned a blocked PAT to get Howard within two points in the final minute and Dylan West kicked a 37-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Bison a 32-31 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday night.

Adam Urena threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Barmore with 41 seconds remaining to bring Mercyhurst back from an 18-point deficit to a 31-26 lead but Derrick Brown Jr. blocked the PAT and Gallup went the length of the field. West, who had missed two previous attempts in the game, came through with the game-winning kick after Ja’Shawn Scroggins led the Bison down the field with rushes of 15 and 26 yards and a 14-yard completion.

Scroggins threw for 157 yards and a score and rushed for 122 more. Jarett Hunter rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns for Howard (1-1).

Urena threw for 225 yards and two TDs, both to Barmore.

Mercyhurst (1-1), new to Division I, was looking for its first win over a D-I opponent.

