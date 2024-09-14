Cincinnati grinds out 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) in 128th Battle for the Victory Bell

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — In a game where they never trailed, the Cincinnati Bearcats grinded out a 27-16 victory over…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — In a game where they never trailed, the Cincinnati Bearcats grinded out a 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday to win the 128th Battle for the Victory Bell and take the bell back to Clifton.

“We wanted to ring the bell,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said after the game. “We just put a huge emphasis on it. In our heads before we even got (to Oxford), we were getting that bell back. It was a complete team win.”

After rushing for just 43 yards in the first half, the Bearcats finished with 215 rushing yards. Running back Evan Pryor broke the game open with a 65-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bearcats a 24-10 lead. It was Pryor’s second rushing touchdown of longer than 60 yards this season.

Later in the fourth, running back Corey Kiner had a critical 40-yard run on a third-and-one that led to a 50-yard field goal and a 27-16 Bearcats lead, sealing the victory. Kiner finished with 126 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, his second straight game with over 100 yards.

“I trained a lot last season, but I trained even harder this season,” Kiner said. “I just wanted it more than (Miami) did (on that third-and-one play). They had a linebacker that could fit the hole, but I wanted it more than they did. He couldn’t stop me.”

The Bearcats out-rushed Miami 215-24.

Hawks makes history

Bearcats kicker Nathan Hawks, making his first collegiate start, became the first Bearcats kicker to make two field goals of 50-plus yards in a game.

“(Special teams) were a huge thing this week, a lot of attention to detail,” Hawks said. I like to watch Justin Tucker. On his longer field goals, he’ll take a step back and get himself back into it. I feel like I’m going to get through the ball a little better when I do that.”

Hawks started his college career at Wittenburg in Ohio, and he transferred to Cincinnati after getting connected with Bearcats special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs.

“He has a fire about him,” Hawks said. “He flips a switch as soon as we’re in the facility. He gives everything for all of us, and I feel like I just kind of have to reciprocate that and give it back to him.”

Cincinnati also recovered a fumbled Miami snap on a punt early in the second quarter. Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby hit tight end Joe Royer for a three-yard touchdown on the next play to give Cincinnati a 10-3 lead. It was a lead they would never relinquish.

Defense racks up sacks

Bearcats sixth-year defensive end, and Cincinnati native, Eric Phillips had two of the Bearcats’ three sacks. Philips was adamant after the game on how much it meant winning this game after Miami beat the Bearcats in Cincinnati last year.

“Last year was embarrassing,” Phillips said. “We had in our locker room the whole week showing how when they won they were celebrating. We felt that.”

Cincinnati extended its winning streak to seven games at Miami’s Yager Stadium and regained the all-time series lead 61-60-7.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: Despite giving up multiple explosive plays, the Bearcats held Miami to 24 rushing yards.

Miami: Quarterback Brett Gabbert kept the RedHawks in the game, but the lack of a running game for the second straight game could not keep the Victory Bell in Oxford.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Houston next Saturday.

Miami: At No. 18 Notre Dame next Saturday.

