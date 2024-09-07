Bailey throws for 380 yards, 2 TDs, including OT winner, as Drake beats Eastern Washington 35-32

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Luke Bailey’s second touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Trey Radocha in overtime, gave Drake a 35-32…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Luke Bailey’s second touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Trey Radocha in overtime, gave Drake a 35-32 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

The catch in the back of the end zone capped a wild game that saw both teams make critical mistakes and squander scoring opportunities in the final two minutes.

Eastern Washington (1-1), which got a 36-yard field goal from Soren McKee in overtime, fumbled the ball away at the Drake 26 with 1:43 to play. The Eagles also had the punter fumble a snap on their 35 with 36 seconds left.

Drake (1-0) marched to the EWU 36 after the fumble recovery but missed a 54-yard field goal with 1:12 to go. After the second recovery, the Bulldogs went back 5 yards before passing on a 57-yard field goal attempt and throwing an incompletion in the end zone with 5 seconds on the clock.

Bailey was 28 of 48 for 380 yards. Mitchell January and Radocha both had 101 yards receiving.

Michael Wortham, EWU’s running quarterback, threw for a score and ran for a pair. Kokoa Visperas passed for 177 yards. Tuna Altahir had 94 yards on the ground with a score.

There were six lead changes after Altahir capped the game-opening drive with a 1-yard run. Shane Dunning had three field goals covering 47, 44 and 41 yards, the last tying the game at 29 with 4:29 to play.

Drake’s season-opening game was canceled at halftime because of severe weather.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.