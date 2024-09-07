Backup QB Howard leads Butler’s rally in 19-17 win over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Short made a 22-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining and Butler rallied to beat…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Short made a 22-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining and Butler rallied to beat Murray State 19-17 on Saturday night.

The Racers entered the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead before Bulldogs reserve quarterback Nick Howard led a nine-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Howard crashing in from the 2. The extra-point attempt was blocked and Butler led 16-14 lead with 9:08 remaining.

James London put Murray State ahead with a 51-yard field with 2:41 left. Under Howard, Butler again marched down the field with a 10-play, 70-yard drive to set up Short’s game winner for the Bulldogs (2-0).

The big play of the drive occurred when Howard completed a 34-yard pass to William Enneking that put the ball on the Racers 10.

Butler starter Reagan Andrew completed 18 of 25 passes for 193 yards and Howard went 5 for 8 for 90 yards. Howard also rushed for 85 yards on 20 carries and reached the end zone twice. His 1-yard run to end the half finished an 11-play, 91-yard drive.

Running backs Kywon Morgan and Jawaun Northington each scored touchdowns for the Racers (0-2) who have lost nine straight games dating to last season.

