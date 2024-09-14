Backup QB Bailey helps NC State overcome Louisiana Tech, 30-20

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback CJ Bailey was at the controls for three second-half scoring drives, DK Kaufman returned…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback CJ Bailey was at the controls for three second-half scoring drives, DK Kaufman returned an interception for a touchdown and NC State rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday.

Bailey, a true freshman summoned when starter Grayson McCall departed with an injury, ran for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack finally gained command of the game.

“I had to step in and make plays,” Bailey said. “I had to learn.”

Bailey threw for 156 yards in two-plus quarters.

“Going into the half, everybody was having that ‘I’ve got your back’ mentality,” he said.

Kaufman sparked the comeback by going 33 yards for a touchdown on an interception in the opening minute of the second half. Kanoah Vinesett kicked field goals of 39, 35 and 52 yards for NC State (2-1), which eventually bounced back from a lopsided loss a week earlier to then-No. 14 Tennessee.

“Right place, right time,” said Kaufman, who’s in his first year with the Wolfpack after playing for Southeastern Conference teams Vanderbilt (2020) and Auburn (2021-23). “I was just doing what I had to do. … You really want to own the second half.”

The Wolfpack went ahead on Kendrick Raphael’s 3-yard run to complete an 8-minute, 11-second drive in the third quarter. The Bulldogs pulled even on Buck Buchanan’s 20-yard field goal before Vinesett’s long boot and Bailey’s TD run.

“It was a great response in the second (half),” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “The players rallied around each other.”

Louisiana Tech quarterback Jack Turner completed 19 of 36 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tru Edwards had 148 receiving yards on four catches.

“We did what we couldn’t do on our first drive (of the second half),” Bulldogs coach Sonny Cumbie said of the pick-6.

The Bulldogs (1-1) scored 17 points in the final three minutes of the first half. It began with Donerio Davenport’s 5-yard run and Edwards’ 75-yard catch-and-run from Turner.

Then Bailey was picked off by Kolbe Fields, and the Bulldogs ended up with Buchanan’s career-long 57-yard field goal for a 17-6 halftime lead.

“We felt good about how the game was going from a defensive standpoint,” Cumbie said.

NC State scored first shortly after linebacker Caden Fordham’s fumble recovery.

The Bulldogs were denied their first 2-0 start to a season since 2020. They also fell to 0-8 all-time in games in the state of North Carolina.

McCall’s injury

McCall left the game in the second quarter. Doeren declined to provide information on the nature of the injury.

Louisiana Tech was leading 7-6 shortly before halftime when the announcement came about McCall’s status. He was 9-for-13 for 54 passing yards and posted a team-high 22 rushing yards at the time of his exit.

McCall was considered one of the country’s top pick-ups in the transfer portal during the last offseason after playing parts of five seasons for Coastal Carolina.

The takeaway

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs looked strong at times in seeking to defeat a power-conference opponent for the first time since toppling Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl. The offense, with only 12 first downs, stalled too often.

NC State: The Wolfpack pulled away in both home games, but the results against Western Carolina and Louisiana Tech probably delivered as many questions as answers. With McCall’s status in question, there’s bound to be adjustments.

Poll implications

NC State had been ranked since the preseason until losing to Tennessee. This result isn’t likely to catapult the Wolfpack back into the Top 25.

Up next

Louisiana Tech: Home vs. Tulsa on Saturday.

N.C. State: At No. 22 Clemson on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

