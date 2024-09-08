Arkansas State rallies to top Tulsa 28-24 for second straight win

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Courtney Jackson returned a punt 77 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and Jaylen Raynor found Corey…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Courtney Jackson returned a punt 77 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and Jaylen Raynor found Corey Rucker with a five-yard scoring pass to lift Arkansas State to a 28-24 come-from-behind win over Tulsa Saturday night for a second-straight home-field win to start the season.

Tulsa built a 17-7 lead at halftime but the Red Wolves scored three third-quarter touchdowns to earn the win.

Raynor ran 15 yards for a touchdown to open the second half and cut the Golden Hurricane’s lead to three, and after Arkansas State forced Tulsa into a three-and-out Jackson returned Angus Davis’ 58-yard punt for a score to take a 21-17 lead.

Tulsa came right back with a three-play, 65-yard drive to retake the lead, 24-21. Kirk Francis hit Kamdyn Benjamin with a 45-yard completion on first down to move Tulsa to the Arkansas State 20, and and after the Red Wolves were flagged for pass interference, Anthony Watkins scored from the 2.

Raynor completed 21 of 32 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and added 65 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Francis was 16 of 28 passing for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead Tulsa (1-1).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.