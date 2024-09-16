Alex Orji to start at QB for No. 18 Michigan against No. 11 USC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 18 Michigan has made a change at quarterback. Alex Orji will start against No.…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 18 Michigan has made a change at quarterback.

Alex Orji will start against No. 11 USC, coach Sherrone Moore said Monday.

“Would love to see him just take the reins and do what he’s been doing,” Moore said.

Orji backed up Davis Warren for the Wolverines (2-1) in their first three games after losing the preseason competition.

Warren threw three interceptions, one in each of the first three quarters, on Saturday in a 10-point win against Arkansas State and was replaced in the fourth by Orji.

The Trojans (2-0) are 6 1/2-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Orji is 3 of 6 for 15 yards with two touchdowns and has run 10 times for 58 yards this season.

In 12 games as a change-of-pace option at quarterback, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior from Sachse, Texas, has completed 4 of 7 passes for 20 yards and carried the ball 31 times for 181 yards and three scores.

