The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 11:55 AM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (46) 0-0 1532 4
2. Ohio St. (15) 0-0 1490 10
3. Oregon (1) 0-0 1403 6
4. Texas 0-0 1386 3
5. Alabama 0-0 1260 5
6. Mississippi 0-0 1189 9
7. Notre Dame 0-0 1122 14
8. Penn St. 0-0 1060 13
9. Michigan 0-0 995 1
10. Florida St. 0-0 971 6
11. Missouri 0-0 927 8
12. Utah 0-0 887
13. LSU 0-0 804 12
14. Clemson 0-0 689 20
15. Tennessee 0-0 629 17
16. Oklahoma 0-0 566 15
17. Oklahoma St. 0-0 538 16
18. Kansas St. 0-0 526 18
19. Miami 0-0 492
20. Texas A&M 0-0 292
21. Arizona 0-0 237 11
22. Kansas 0-0 231 23
23. Southern Cal 0-0 172
24. NC State 0-0 171 21
25. Iowa 0-0 140 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

