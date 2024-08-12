The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 11,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (46) 0-0 1532 4 2. Ohio St. (15) 0-0 1490 10 3. Oregon (1) 0-0 1403 6 4. Texas 0-0 1386 3 5. Alabama 0-0 1260 5 6. Mississippi 0-0 1189 9 7. Notre Dame 0-0 1122 14 8. Penn St. 0-0 1060 13 9. Michigan 0-0 995 1 10. Florida St. 0-0 971 6 11. Missouri 0-0 927 8 12. Utah 0-0 887 – 13. LSU 0-0 804 12 14. Clemson 0-0 689 20 15. Tennessee 0-0 629 17 16. Oklahoma 0-0 566 15 17. Oklahoma St. 0-0 538 16 18. Kansas St. 0-0 526 18 19. Miami 0-0 492 – 20. Texas A&M 0-0 292 – 21. Arizona 0-0 237 11 22. Kansas 0-0 231 23 23. Southern Cal 0-0 172 – 24. NC State 0-0 171 21 25. Iowa 0-0 140 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

