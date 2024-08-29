SMU set for 1st home game since joining ACC in visit from Houston Christian

Houston Christian (0-0) at SMU (1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. Series…

Houston Christian (0-0) at SMU (1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: SMU leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Mustangs figure to have an easier time in their first home game as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. They had to rally from nine points down in the fourth quarter as a three-touchdown favorite in a 29-24 win at Nevada last week. Houston Christian of the FCS is playing its first game under coach Jason Bachtel, who was the offensive coordinator last year. He had a 14-6 record the previous two years at Division III Howard Payne.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU quarterback Preston Stone faces an experienced Houston Christian secondary led by senior Semaj Brown and a pair of juniors in Devion Hargrove and Xavier Toliver. Hargrove started 17 games the past two seasons while Toliver has 25 games despite missing most of last year. Stone started slowly but was 5 of 8 for 124 yards in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead TD pass with 1:18 remaining.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston Christian: QB CJ Rogers is set for his Huskies debut after spending his first year at Baylor and the past two seasons at Texas State. Rogers led Argyle High School to a 16-0 record and a state championship in 2020 with Bachtel as his offensive coordinator.

SMU: Tight end RJ Maryland had career highs with eight catches for 162 yards against Nevada. The 34-yard TD catch from Stone for the late lead was one of four catches for 114 yards in the fourth quarter.

FACTS & FIGURES

Houston Christian was 6-5 last season, the first winning record for a program that played its first official season in 2014. … SMU has an eight-game home winning streak and was 6-0 at Ford Stadium in 2023. … The Huskies led the Southland Conference in rushing last season at 158 yards per game. Texas State transfer Calvin Hill joins a balanced group of backs that includes Champ Dozier, Jesse Valenzuela and Darryle Evans. … The Mustangs have had at least seven receivers catch a pass in 18 consecutive games. … SMU won the other meeting 62-27 at home in 2018.

