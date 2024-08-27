Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce rejoins Louisville after spring, summer practice at South Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is back on Louisville’s roster, months after the 1,000-yard wide receiver transferred to South…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is back on Louisville’s roster, months after the 1,000-yard wide receiver transferred to South Carolina and participated in spring and fall practice with the Gamecocks.

A news release from Louisville said Huggins-Bruce was expected to join the team for practice on Tuesday but did not elaborate. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said last week that Huggins-Bruce was no longer with his program but he did not know where he was going. Asked Monday if Huggins-Bruce had re-enrolled at Louisville, Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm instead focused on his current roster — but now has a key offensive contributor back on board.

Huggins-Bruce was second on the team with four touchdown catches and fourth with 312 yards on 20 receptions in nine games as Louisville reached its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship. He has 1,121 yards and 10 TDs on 80 catches in three seasons at the school.

The Cardinals, who stand just outside the preseason AP Top 25 with 111 votes, open Saturday against Austin Peay.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.