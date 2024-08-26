Quarterback job still up for grabs as No. 9 Michigan prepares to defend title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hasn’t decided yet who will start at quarterback when the defending…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hasn’t decided yet who will start at quarterback when the defending national champs open their season at home against Fresno State.

It’s a decision the first-year head coach said he might put off until gameday on Saturday.

“We’ll just see who practices better these next couple of days and then we’ll make a decision, whether it’s Friday or whether it’s right before the game,” Moore said.

Alex Orji, a junior who was utilized as a change-of-pace rushing quarterback last season, and Davis Warren, a senior and former preferred walk-on who Moore calls a “fighter,” are competing to start for the ninth-ranked Wolverines.

Orji and Warren received limited playing time last year while J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to an undefeated season that ended with a 34-13 victory over Washington in the national championship. Orji appeared in six games, gaining 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He didn’t attempt a pass.

Warren didn’t complete a pass in five attempts last season. He completed 5-of-9 attempts for 89 yards in 2022.

The duo has split up the snaps during training camp. Orji was generally considered the favorite to win the job heading into camp but Moore isn’t surprised that Warren has remained in the running.

“That kid is a fighter, so he knew it was not just going to be given to anybody,” Moore said. “He’s earned the opportunity to compete for it. And that’s what he’s been doing.”

Besides the quarterback duel, most of the drama during camp has come off the field.

Over the weekend, Michigan received the final version of a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to an investigation into an in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation being run by a football staffer. Michigan previously received a draft of the notice that included allegations of violations against former head coach Jim Harbaugh and Moore, among others.

A Netflix documentary focused on Connor Stalions, the former assistant at the center of the sign-stealing scandal, is due to come out Tuesday.

Moore didn’t want to address those topics.

“You guys can write about that,” Moore said, referring to the media. “We’re just worried about playing.”

Moore was the acting coach in four games last season while Harbaugh served two suspensions, including the 30-24 victory over arch-rival Ohio State. Moore was named coach on Jan. 26 after Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore says he’s “not really” nervous entering his first game officially at the helm.

“Anxious, just ready to go,” he said. “Ready for practice, ready for meetings.”

While a showdown against No. 4 Texas looms during the second week of the season, the Wolverines can’t overlook the Bulldogs. Fresno State posted a 9-4 record last season, including a 37-10 win over New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl.

The Wolverines are currently ranked behind the Buckeyes (No. 2), newcomer Oregon (No. 3) and Penn State (No. 8) among Big Ten schools.

“We always had a target on our back,” offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi said. “Now, it’s bigger than ever. We know what we have to do. We know what our job is. We know how big that target is. We’re everybody’s Super Bowl. We have to treat it the same way.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.