Pick-Six: Freshmen still can make major impact in portal era. These newcomers merit your attention

Even with looser transfer restrictions making it easier for programs to fill holes with upperclassmen, true freshmen still find a way to make an impact each season.

Seven of the last eight seasons, at least one true freshman has made the Associated Press All-America team. The trend continued last year with Alabama safety Caleb Downs, who has since transferred to Ohio State, making the second team while Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman made the third team.

During that stretch, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2016), Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), Purdue all-purpose player Rondale Moore (2018) and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley (2019) were first-team selections. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (2021) made the second team and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco (2018) and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (2020) were third-team picks.

Here’s a look at some true freshmen to watch this season. Many will be catching passes rather than defending them.

Georgia S KJ Bolden, CB Ellis Robinson

Four freshman defensive backs have earned All-America honors over the last four years, including Downs and Thieneman last season. So it makes sense to include a defensive back or two on this list.

No. 1 Georgia’s talent-laden defense will force newcomers to earn any playing time they get, but Bolden and Robinson have made an impression during training camp. Robinson was the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in his class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Bolden, one of two former Buford (Georgia) High players on this list, was the nation’s No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall prospect. Bolden committed to Florida State before switching to Georgia.

Auburn WR Cam Coleman

Auburn’s passing attack last year was so anemic that nobody on the team accumulated more than 394 yards receiving. Coleman should provide some immediate firepower for an offense that desperately needs it.

The 247Sports Composite ranked this 6-foot-3 wideout from Phenix City, Alabama, as the nation’s No. 3 overall recruit in his class. Coleman enrolled at Auburn in time for spring practice and was the offensive MVP in the Tigers’ A-Day Game with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Coleman had 61 catches for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall while helping Phenix City (Alabama) Central High win a state title.

Clemson WRs TJ Moore, Bryant Wesco

Clemson made six straight College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20 – including championships in 2016 and 2018 – in part because of a deep receiving corps featuring future NFL playmakers such as Mike Williams and Tee Higgins. Clemson’s offense took a step back the last few years in part because its receiving talent dipped.

Moore and Wesco have a chance to change that for the 14th-ranked Tigers. The 6-2 Wesco enrolled in January, stood out in the spring and has continued impressing in summer camp. Moore, who is 6-3, has made several one-armed grabs in camp this summer. Moore was ranked 23rd and Wesco 48th in the 247Sports Composite.

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola

Rated as the nation’s No. 3 quarterback and No. 21 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports, Raiola verbally committed to Ohio State and Georgia before ultimately enrolling at Nebraska. Raiola is the nephew of Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and the son of Dominic Raiola, an All-America center for Nebraska who played 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Raiola is expected to open the season as the Cornhuskers’ starting quarterback. He’s competing with Heinrich Haarberg, who started eight games last year, and freshman Daniel Kaelin. The 6-foot-3 Raiola played high school football in Texas and Arizona before throwing 34 touchdown passes with only one interception his senior season at Buford (Georgia) High.

Colorado OT Jordan Seaton

Colorado ended last season on a six-game skid primarily because of its inability to protect star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes allowed 56 sacks last year. The only Football Bowl Subdivision program to give up more sacks was Old Dominion, with 62.

Colorado responded by signing Seaton, the nation’s No. 1 tackle and No. 13 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. Colorado’s issues on the offensive line give Seaton a clear opportunity to step right into a featured role.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Smith, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in his class according to the 247Sports Composite, caused plenty of nervous moments around Ohio State last December when he announced he was signing with the Buckeyes but didn’t submit his letter of intent until hours later. He should be worth the worry.

The 6-3 Smith caught 88 passes for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns his senior year at Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade Madonna, including an 11-reception, 170-yard performance in a 56-0 state championship game victory. His arrival comes just as No. 2 Ohio State attempts to replace Marvin Harrison Jr., who went to the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

AP College Football Writer Eric Olson and AP Sports Writers Pete Iacobelli and John Zenor contributed to this report.

