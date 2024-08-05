Notre Dame OT Charles Jagusah out for season with chest injury; considered a possible starter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame offensive tackle Charles Jagusah will miss this season after he tore a muscle…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame offensive tackle Charles Jagusah will miss this season after he tore a muscle in his chest during preseason practice.

The school announced Monday that Jagusah is expected to have surgery after injuring his right pectoralis muscle. The second-year player and former four-star recruit was considered a possible starter at left tackle after the departure of Joe Alt, who was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in April.

The Fighting Irish are replacing both starting offensive tackles this season, with Blake Fisher also getting drafted.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Jagusah started the Sun Bowl against Oregon State last year when Alt opted to not play in the postseason.

Notre Dame also announced that defensive back Marty Auer tore his left ACL and is out for the season.

The Irish open their season at Texas A&M on Aug. 31.

