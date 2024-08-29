No. 2 Ohio State hosts MAC squad Akron in the first of three tune-up games in the Shoe

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 50 1/2.…

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 50 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With 16 returning starters and a few important additions from the transfer portal, the Buckeyes have all the tools to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship. The opener against Akron shouldn’t require much heavy lifting, but it will give Ohio State a chance to work out the wrinkles. The Buckeyes will have plenty of chances to do that, with home games against another MAC school, Western Michigan, and Marshall before facing Michigan State on the road Sept. 28. Akron has been terrible since finishing 7-7 in 2017, including 2-10 the past two seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka vs. Akron’s secondary. Egbuka, now out from under the shadow of superstar Marvin Harrison Jr., is poised for a huge season. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Akron: Fifth-year transfer QB Ben Finley will try to lend some stability to an offense that hasn’t had much the past few years. Finley is a career backup who played three years at North Carolina State before transferring to Cal for his fourth. The Zips used three quarterbacks during the disappointing 2023 season.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have many, but it will be interesting to see how Kansas State transfer QB Will Howard runs the offense and distributes the ball to his offensive weapons.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State beat Akron 59-7 in their last meeting in 2021. … In their four meetings, the closest was a 28-14 Buckeyes victory in 2001. In the next three games, Ohio State outscored the Zips 121-9. … Akron has won seven games over the last five seasons, just four against FBS teams. … Five of last year’s losses by the Zips were by a touchdown or less; four of those by three or fewer points. … Besides Howard, the Buckeyes have other transfers expected to play key roles, including running back Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), safety Caleb Downs (Alabama) and center Seth McLaughlin (Alabama). … Freshman QB Julian Sayin is also an Alabama transfer. … Akron DE CJ Nunnally IV was first-team All-MAC last season and is considered one of the best pass-rushers in the conference. … The Zips also return its two top tacklers from last season, linebackers Antavious Fish (95) and Bryan McCoy (94). … Akron coach Joe Moorhead was the offensive coordinator for Oregon in 2021 when the Ducks upset Ohio State 35-28 in the Shoe.

