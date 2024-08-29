No. 19 Miami and Florida resume a once-heated rivalry with both coaches seeking a much-needed win

No. 19 Miami at Florida, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 2 1/2. Series record:…

No. 19 Miami at Florida, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 2 1/2.

Series record: Miami leads 29-27.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

In-state rivals Miami and Florida resume their once-heated series, with the loser sure to have its fanbase screaming for a coaching change. Miami’s Mario Cristobal is 12-13 in two seasons at his alma mater, including having lost four of five to close out 2023. Florida’s Billy Napier is 11-14 in Gainesville and has dropped 10 of 13 — including five straight — against Power Four opponents. Both could use a victory. The Gators have what many consider to be the toughest schedule in the country.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida needs to find a way to slow down Miami’s formidable pass-rush tandem of Rueben Bain and Francisco Mauigoa. The duo combined for 15 sacks last season and faces a revamped Gators offensive line that could have three new starters, including the entire right side. Florida allowed 39 sacks in 2023, tied for 115th nationally. It was the program’s most sacks given up in nearly a decade.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: QB Cam Ward was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal after last season, and the Hurricanes persuaded the former Incarnate Word and Washington State standout to postpone his NFL plans and come to Coral Gables. He has 13,875 yards passing, with 119 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also has run for 16 more scores.

Florida: WR Tre Wilson could emerge as a star after finishing with 61 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Wilson played a complementary role to Ricky Pearsall last year but should be Graham Mertz’s go-to guy this year. Wilson added 10 pounds of muscle to better handle the increased workload and hopefully avoid missing games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami won seven of the last nine in a series that was played annually between 1938 and 1987 (expect for 1943 because of World War II). The Hurricanes are 12-9 in games played in Gainesville, although Florida won the last meeting, 26-3 in 2008. … The Gators have won 33 consecutive home openers, an NCAA record that started after a 24-19 loss to Ole Miss in 1989. … This will be only the fourth time in the last 20 seasons that Miami, Florida and Florida State all play each other in the same year. … Miami is 15-2 all-time against the Gators when scoring 21 or more points. … Florida has scored in an NCAA-record 448 consecutive games, 53 longer than anyone else in college football history.

