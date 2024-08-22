No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech kick off the 2024 season with a ‘Week Zero’ matchup in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — No. 10 Florida State vs Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, noon ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football…

DUBLIN (AP) — No. 10 Florida State vs Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Florida State by 10 ½.

Series record: Florida State leads 15-11-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Eight months after getting left out of the College Football Playoff, Florida State begins its quest to repeat as Atlantic Coast Conference champion and land a guaranteed spot in the expanded, 12-team playoff. The Seminoles have won 12 consecutive league games since losing to Clemson on Oct. 15, 2022.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State will try to establish the run with senior Lawrance Toafili, Alabama transfer Roydell Williams and an offensive line that boasts 345 collegiate starts. It should be a huge test for the Yellow Jackets and their overhauled defensive staff. Coach Brent Key made several changes on that side of the ball after Tech ranked 131st in the country (out of 133 teams) in run defense last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: Former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei makes his debut for the Seminoles and tries to fill the cleats of four-year starter and 2023 ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis. Uiagalelei brings plenty of experience to his new gig, including 8,319 yards passing and 57 TDs to go along with 1,132 yards on the ground and 21 scores.

Georgia Tech: Dual-threat QB Haynes King led the ACC with 27 passing TDs in 2023, but he also had a league-leading 16 interceptions. If King can limit the mistakes, Georgia Tech could be the best offense in the league.

FACTS & FIGURES

FSU and Georgia Tech will travel roughly 4,000 miles for this “Week Zero” matchup that kicks off the college football season. … This will be the ninth collegiate game played in Ireland and the fifth at Aviva Stadium. There are two more already scheduled: Iowa State versus Kansas State in 2025; and Pitt versus Wisconsin in 2027. … Georgia Tech previously traveled to Dublin in 2016 and beat Boston College 17-14 at Aviva. … FSU is playing its first international game. … The Seminoles will be without offensive coordinator/O-line coach Alex Atkins for the game. Atkins was suspended three games by the NCAA for his role in 2022 recruiting violations. Senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta will handle Atkins’ game-day duties.

