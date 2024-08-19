New Boston College coach Bill O’Brien brings experience, energy and excitement to The Heights

BOSTON (AP) — New Boston College coach Bill O’Brien stood in the middle of the practice facility surrounded by his…

“That’s the kind of coach you want to play for,” quarterback Thomas Castellanos said. “It’s not like, ‘We can win it.’ It’s, ‘We’re gonna win it.’”

O’Brien’s players seem to have bought into that new leadership, and he has energized alumni and former players since his hiring in February. But he knows results are what count for a program that’s mostly remained stuck in neutral for over a decade.

“I love the job. I love BC. I’ve said this a thousand times: My wife went to school here and I’ve got a lot of friends that played here when they won,” the 54-year-old O’Brien said. “In the end, I’ve been around long enough to know, we’ve got to win some ballgames.”

O’Brien comes to The Heights with an impressive resume that includes a seven-year stint as head coach of the NFL’s Houston Texas, two different times as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator and QB coach, OC and QB coach under the recently retired Nick Saban at Alabama and a two-year run at Penn State that revived the program after a sex-abuse scandal ended longtime coach Joe Paterno’s run.

“The energy has been amazing. With all the NFL experience he has, I feel like he’s brought it to us and that’s how we practice,” said receiver Jerand Bradley, who transferred from Texas Tech. “I feel like he’s implemented a lot of things that are done in the NFL and we’re doing here.”

The last time BC reached double digits in wins was in former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s senior year of 2007.

It’s Showtime

After winning the job in the second half of Week 1 last season, Castellanos finished as the sixth ACC QB since 1996 (joining Lamar Jackson, who did it twice) to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000.

After the victory over new ACC member SMU in the Fenway Bowl, he said: “I just can’t wait ’til next year. You guys will see.”

He’s seems even more excited now.

“What coach OB has done with me and this offense is going to be really amazing to show people,” he said. “I’m really excited to go out there and showcase it.”

Listen Up

Born and raised in the Boston area, O’Brien is nicknamed “The Teapot” for his quick temper. His players have seen it and understand it’s needed coming off a 7-6 season that was filled with mistakes and frustrating losses under coach Jeff Hafley, who left for the NFL to become Green Bay’s defensive coordinator.

“He’s very vocal,” said offensive lineman Drew Kendall. “He’s an offensive guy. He puts a ton of pressure on us and that’s what we need. We need to be able to go perform and move the ball against really good defenses. Coach O’Brien expects a lot.”

Support Group

O’Brien said he has a group text with a handful of former Eagles that includes 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie, Ryan and former Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly.

“I think that’s another huge part of our recruiting. The alumni network that exists at Boston College is a huge advantage for us,” O’Brien said.

Quick Test

The Eagles open against two Top 25 teams in their first three weeks. Their season-opener is at No. 10 Florida State on Sept. 2 and Week 3 sends them back on the road to 11th-ranked Missouri after the home opener against Duquesne.

