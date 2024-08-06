Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka’s season ends again because of a knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending knee injury for the third time in…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending knee injury for the third time in four years, coach Matt Rhule announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10, 315-pound junior was in line to be the starting left tackle. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Monday during a one-on-one drill.

“For Teddy, this is going on four surgeries for him,” Rhule said. “It’s a really difficult time for him. He was right there at the team meeting last night with an unbelievable attitude.”

Rhule said redshirt freshman Gunnar Gottula has been working at left tackle with the No. 1 offense.

Prochazka played in 10 games last season and started the last five at left tackle. He started the first three games in 2022 before an injury to his right knee ended his season. In 2021, he played in five games before tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Rhule also announced freshman Roger Gradney had suffered a season-ending knee injury.

