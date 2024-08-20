Mississippi State resets with rookie coach Jeff Lebby overhauling Bulldogs in every phase

Mississippi State hopes its third coach in as many seasons settles one of the program’s most tumultuous stretches in recent…

Mississippi State hopes its third coach in as many seasons settles one of the program’s most tumultuous stretches in recent memory.

It’s Jeff Lebby’s turn to lead the Bulldogs, and this season will require patience as the rookie head coach handles the growing pains of starting virtually from scratch with an overhauled roster that returns no starters on offense.

“It’s going to be incredibly hard doing what we do. We understand that,” Lebby said. “They know it’s going to be incredibly hard, it’s going to be incredibly tough, it’s going to be difficult to do what we’re going to do. But having fun in the doing to me and for us as a culture is incredibly important.”

The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator succeeds Zach Arnett, who was fired last November after a 4-6 start to his only full season since succeeding the late Mike Leach in December 2022 following his death from a heart-related issue. (Greg Knox went 1-1 as interim coach with a 17-7 Egg Bowl loss to rival Mississippi.)

MSU’s 1-7 Southeastern Conference finish matched its worst since 2008 and the Bulldogs lost by an average margin of 20.4 points per game. The Bulldogs now must climb from the cellar of an expanded SEC with Oklahoma and Texas moving from the Big 12. Those Longhorns are among six ranked foes MSU will face this fall.

At first glance, Lebby couldn’t have walked into a tougher situation. On the other hand, he brings in a sparkling resume of crafting high-octane offenses at Oklahoma, UCF and rival Mississippi. The Sooners had the nation’s third-best offense last season under Lebby (507 yards per game), a unit that was sixth in passing (325.8) and fourth in scoring (41.7 points).

MSU’s new spread offense has the chance to light up the scoreboard more often after ranking near the SEC bottom last fall. Record-setting quarterback Will Rogers — who thrived in Leach’s pass-happy Air Raid scheme but struggled with injuries and in a pro-set system — has transferred to Washington. Senior Baylor transfer Blake Shapen is projected to inherit the job.

Like Lebby, Shapen is eager to exceed expectations.

“There are not a lot of expectations at the end of the day for us,” the QB said. “So, I feel like that fuels us in a way that makes us want to go out there and prove a lot of people wrong. And I’m excited.”

Case for the defense

Coleman Hutzler begins as defensive coordinator, tasked with lifting MSU from mid-pack of the SEC in yardage allowed (350.6 per game) while replacing eight starters including standout tackling tandem Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson. Hutzler will build around safety Corey Ellington (66 stops, 30 solo, two sacks), linebacker JP Purvis, and linemen Deonte Anderson and De’Monte Russell. Purvis and Anderson posted 39 and 38 tackles, respectively.

Offensive building blocks

Running backs Seth Davis (356 yards) and Jeffery Pittman (268) are back. Antonio Harmon, Jordan Mosely and Creed Whittemore top the receiver corps, with Malik Ellis, Albert Reese IV, Grant Jackson providing protection up front.

Lebby will call the plays in hopes of improving an offense that averaged just 328.6 yards per game and ranked 12th in the SEC.

The take on Blake

Shapen brings Big 12 experience after throwing for 4,978 yards and 31 touchdowns as a two-year starter at Baylor. He also started the Bears’ final two games as a freshman in 2021 and earned MVP honors in the conference championship game with 17 consecutive completions and 23 of 28 attempts for 180 yards and three TDs.

Staff retention

Lebby retained defensive line coach David Turner, who enters his second season with the Bulldogs and eighth total in three stints. Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is back for a second season.

Brutal schedule

The Bulldogs open against Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 31. They start SEC play at Florida on Sept. 21 before starting a league gauntlet the following week at No. 4 Texas and top-ranked Georgia (Oct. 12) and hosting No. 20 Texas A&M on Oct. 19. MSU closes with another stretch of ranked foes, with No. 15 Tennessee (Nov. 9) and No. 11 Missouri (Nov. 23) before visiting No. 6 rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl finale the following week.

