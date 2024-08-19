Louisville seeks return to ACC title game could face steeper climb in expanded conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville finally reached the ACC championship game in its 10th season, a satisfying milestone and somewhat…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville finally reached the ACC championship game in its 10th season, a satisfying milestone and somewhat ironic considering the Cardinals got there with first-year coach and native son Jeff Brohm.

The next step is following up the achievement, which might be more daunting in an expanded Atlantic Coast Conference.

The first job for Louisville is halting a three-game losing streak that ended last season after starting 10-1 to earn the long-sought title game matchup against Florida State. Impressive as the start was, falling to archrival Kentucky, the Seminoles and USC 42-28 in the Holiday Bowl revealed that the Cardinals have work to do to pursue a berth in the now-expanded College Football Playoff.

That improvement, Brohm notes, includes the coaching staff.

“There are things we could have done better,” he said. “In order to be competitive against the best teams, which we faced late in the season, you’ve got to be sharp in every aspect.”

The Cardinals enter the season just outside the AP Top 25 and in good shape personnel-wise, returning 12 starters (seven defensively) and 27 lettermen overall for Brohm’s second season. They also signed 27 transfers, including 13 on offense.

Louisville will likely rely initially on a deep defense that ranked 21st in FBS (317.1 yards allowed per game) and ninth against the run (99.8). Lineman Ashton Gillotte (11 sacks) and defensive back Quincy Riley (49 tackles, three interceptions) both return for their senior seasons.

“We want the expectations high,” Brohm added. “Outside, we really don’t care but internally, they are and we want to try to play at a high level and figure out a way to play better than we did last year and in as many aspects as we can. It needs to show up on the field, by our play and by the results.”

Playmakers needed

The Cardinals have big shoes to fill with the departures of running backs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo, who combined for 1,938 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns, and receiver Jamari Thrash (63 catches, 858 yards, six TDs). Junior Maurice Turner (284 yards) is the top returning rusher with Chris Bell (407 yards) leading the receiving corps.

Seasoned quarterback

Texas Tech transfer Tyler Shough is the projected starter and will enter his seventh season of eligibility. He passed for 2,922 yards and 20 TDs over three injury-marred years with the Red Raiders, including a season-ending broken leg after he passed for 746 yards and seven scores in 2023. Shough also spent two seasons at Oregon. Healed and healthy, Shough will turn 25 next month and would follow Jack Plummer, another transfer who threw for 3,204 yards and 21 TDs with 12 interceptions.

Becoming stingier

Returning Gillotte and Riley is key for a defense that rattled then-No. 10 Notre Dame in a season-changing 33-20 victory and created big plays for much of the season. Louisville held opponents to convert just 30% on third-down to rank 10th nationally along with tying for 37th with 34 sacks and 21st with 13 pickoffs. Coordinator Ron English has desired a quicker pace in fall camp but is pleased with his unit’s instincts.

“Their aptitude has been awesome,” he said. “We’re still going to put a few more things in there, but their aptitude is really good in terms of understanding what we’re asking them to do and doing it.”

Welcome back, M.J.

Defensive back M.J. Griffin has recovered from last August’s season-ending knee injury and is eager to pick up where he left off after 45 tackles and two interception as a junior. His return bolsters one of Louisville’s deepest units and also seeking growth after allowing 217.1 yards per contest.

The schedule

The Cardinals open against Austin Peay on Aug. 31 and begin ACC play against Georgia Tech (Sept. 21) before traveling to No. 7 Notre Dame the next week. No. 14 Clemson returns to the slate after a one-year hiatus with a visit on Nov. 2. Louisville will also face ACC newcomers SMU (Oct. 5, away) and Stanford (Nov. 16, home) and close the regular season at archrival Kentucky, which stunned the Cardinals on their home field last year to claim the Governor’s Cup for a fifth consecutive time.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.