Jones, Humphrey run wild in final minutes and Montana State stuns New Mexico 35-31

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Adam Jones scored on a 93-yard dash and Scottre Humphrey added a 4-yard run for the go-ahead score as Montana State scored twice in the final 4 1/2 minutes to stun New Mexico 35-31 in a season opener on Saturday.

The Lobos, in the debut of Bronco Mendenhall as coach, led 17-0 early in the second quarter and 24-14 at halftime. A 13-yard fumble return by Noah Avinger — the Lobos’ second scoop-and-score of the game — gave New Mexico a 31-14 lead three plays into the third quarter.

New Mexico had drives of 57 and 50 yards come up empty in the second half, but the Lobos still led 31-21 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

At that point, Jones took a first-down hand off and was barely touched as he raced up the left sideline to make it 31-28.

New Mexico punted with 1:59 remaining and Montana State drove 89 yards to Humphrey’s go-ahead score with 10 seconds remaining.

The Bobcats had 182 yards on their final two possessions and finished with 567 totals yards to 325 for New Mexico.

Jones had 167 yards rushing and Humphrey had 140 as they led Montana State to 362 yards on the ground. Tommy Mellott passed for 205 yards with two touchdowns.

Devon Dampier had 173 yards passing and a touchdown for the Lobos. Luke Wyson caught six passes for 95 yards.

The Lobos took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, having scored first on a 41-yard fumble return by Christian Ellis and adding a field goal and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dampier to Trace Bruckler.

Montana State closed to within 17-14 on a couple of touchdown passes by Mellott, but Dampier’s 24-yard touchdown run made it 24-14 going into halftime.

