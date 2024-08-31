Iamaleava passes for 314 yards, 3 TDs in first half as No. 15 Tennessee beats Chattanooga 69-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 314 yards — a school record for one half — and three…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 314 yards — a school record for one half — and three touchdowns in his first regular-season start to lead the 15th-ranked Volunteers to a 69-3 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Dylan Sampson rushed for 124 yards and three scores in the first half as the Volunteers had an easy opener against an in-state FCS foe. Chattanooga, ranked eighth in the FCS preseason poll, didn’t cross into Tennessee territory until its first drive of the second half.

“Nico’s a young guy who played really efficiently,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said.

“We didn’t finish the second quarter well,” said Iamaleava, who topped Tyler Bray’s school record of 313 first-half yards against Troy in 2012. “We have to keep our foot their throat, it’s 0-0 every time out there.”

Dont’e Thornton, whose ’23 season ended three games early because of an injury, caught three passes for 105 yards and two TDs. Late last season, he transitioned from an inside receiver to outside, where he is now.

“My whole career, I’d been an outside receiver,” said Thornton, who played at Oregon his first two years. “Last year I had to adjust to the offense.”

Tennessee dominated both sides of the ball in the first half and built a 45-0 lead. The Vols put up 490 yards of total offense and the Mocs didn’t get past their own 47.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: Iamaleava backed up his strong showing in last season’s Citrus Bowl with another impressive effort. With him hitting on all cylinders, the Tennessee offense is a weapon. The Vols’ front seven was as good as advertised and could be among the nation’s best. Chattanooga was limited to just 74 rushing yards.

Chattanooga: “(Iamaleava’s) the real deal,” Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright said. “The more football that young man plays, he fits really well into the scheme they want to do. He was what they’ve been looking for at that spot.”

The Mocs took home a check for $550,000.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga: The Mocs will be at Georgia State next Saturday, another FBS opponent but Sun Belt instead of Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee: The Volunteers will have a neutral site game against No. 24 North Carolina State in Charlotte.

