Hunter Watson throws for 229 yards, 2 TDs, Sam Houston beats Rice 34-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Watson threw two touchdown passes and Sam Houston scored twice in 50 seconds to defeat Rice 34-14 in a season-opening matchup on Saturday night.

It was just the Bearkats’ second win over the Owls in 18 meetings The last meeting was in 1993 and Sam Houston’s earlier win came in 1939.

Watson connected with Qua’Vez Humphreys for a 67-yard touchdown along the right sideline just over five minutes into the game. Two snaps later David Fisher picked off E.J. Warner’s short pass and took it 30 yards for a 14-0 lead.

Warner connected with Kobie Campbell for a 22-yard touchdown, but Watson got that back just before halftime with a 32-yard pass to Ife Adeyi, making it 24-7.

The Bearkats opened the second half with a 76-yard drive, capped by John Gentry’s 1-yard run.

Watson finished 16 of 27 for 229 yards passing and was the leading rusher with 57 yards. The Bearkats had 407 yards.

Warner was 27 of 44 for 227 with two interceptions. Rice had 274 yards.

