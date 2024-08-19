Fran Brown’s arrival lifts expectations in Syracuse for a brighter Orange future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Expectations are growing in Syracuse, where Orange football is undergoing a fresh start under Fran Brown,…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Expectations are growing in Syracuse, where Orange football is undergoing a fresh start under Fran Brown, who is already cashing in on his reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters.

Hired in December to replace Dino Babers, the former Georgia defensive backs coach has persuaded key players to stay put and assembled the program’s highest-rated recruiting class since rankings have been compiled. He also lured a group of high-profile transfers, including former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and ex-Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs.

“I want to make sure that Syracuse gets back to where they belong, where it was,” Brown said. “You’re going back to Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, all those guys that played. I want to get back to those same eras. You had (quarterback) Donavan McNabb, (receiver) Marvin Harrison, (defensive end) Dwight Freeney, (safety) Donovin Darius. All those guys are important to me.”

The Orange faltered under Babers, who was never able to recreate the success he enjoyed during a 10-3 finish in 2018. He was fired one game short of completing his eighth season, and finished with a 41-55 record, and 20-45 in conference play.

A first-time head coach, Brown has several important, high-impact players who can help the Orange surpass the modest expectations of ACC media members who picked them to finish 12th in the 17-team conference.

The offense has a chance to be dynamic under McCord, a former five-star recruit who threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions for the Buckeyes in 2023. His surprising choice of Syracuse gave Brown and the program an immediate shot of adrenaline.

Key returnees include running back LeQuint Allen (1,064 rushing yards and nine touchdowns), a second-team All-ACC pick last season. Another is All-ACC preseason tight end Oronde Gadsden II who returns after a season-ending Lisfranc injury and is expected to be one of McCord’s top receiving targets. And then there’s slot receiver/returner Trebor Pena, who was limited to one game last year due to injury.

They’re joined by highly touted freshman running back Yasin Willis, and transfer wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes (both from Georgia) and Justus Ross-Simmons (Colorado State).

If the offensive line, bolstered by 6-foot-8, 340-pound transfer Savion Washington (Colorado) does its job, this could be a fun offense to watch.

“Yeah, I think we’ll be dynamic I think at every single position, offensive line, tight end, receiver,” McCord said. “We have a lot of great weapons. I’m excited to get going.”

The strength of Syracuse’s defense, which shifts to a 4-2-5 scheme under first year-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, lies in its linebacking and secondary groups. All-ACC preseason linebacker Marlowe Wax returns after fears he was leaving for the NFL. Also back are safety Justin Barron and defensive backs Alijah Clark, Jayden Bellamy, Devin Grant, Jaeden Gould and Duce Chestnut, who returns to the Orange after a year at LSU.

Other notables include Diggs, freshman lineman KingJoseph Edwards and first-year corner Marcellus Barnes Jr.

Protecting McCord

Dual-threat quarterbacks Eric Dungey and Garrett Shrader have been able to mask inconsistent line play in recent years. Protecting McCord, a traditional pocket passer, and giving him time to get the ball to his plethora of weapons, is critical. The line has size on its side, averaging 6-foot-5, 313 pounds.

Staying upright

Ryan Nassib is the last Syracuse quarterback to play in every game (2012). If McCord goes down, the Orange face a drop-off in experience. Unproven returnee Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is joined by transfer Michael Johnson Jr. and freshman Jakhari Williams.

Flag day

Syracuse has been among the nation’s leaders in penalties. The Orange led the nation with 105 penalties in 2022. Last year, only nine teams had more penalties than the 95 committed by Syracuse.

Hot starts, slow finishes

The Orange’s final two seasons under Babers followed a similar pattern. Last year, the Orange opened 4-0 before going 2-7, including a 45-0 loss to South Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl under interim coach Nunzio Campanile. In 2022, Syracuse turned a 6-0 start into a 7-6 finish, ending with a 28-20 loss to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The schedule

Syracuse opens against Ohio on Aug. 31 and could get off to a fast start playing its first four games at home. The Orange have the easiest schedule among Power Four schools, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, and doesn’t have to face Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina. Pivotal games against NC State, Virginia Tech and the season finale Nov. 30 against Miami at home will determine just how successful Brown’s inaugural season will be.

___

AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.