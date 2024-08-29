Coming off upset of Florida State, Georgia Tech faces city rival Georgia State for the 1st time

Georgia State at Georgia Tech (1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Tech by 21…

Georgia State at Georgia Tech (1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Tech by 21 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia Tech is looking to keep the momentum going from its stunning upset of No. 10 Florida State in the season opener at Dublin, Ireland. Another win would likely push the Yellow Jackets into the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia State opens its first season under coach Dell McGee, a former Georgia assistant who took over after Shawn Elliott left for an assistant’s job at South Carolina. The Panthers figure to be highly motivated for their first meeting against Georgia Tech, a Power Four school just a couple of miles away from their own campus in downtown Atlanta.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King vs. Georgia State’s defense. King has the ability to beat a team with his arm or his legs, and he’ll be facing a defense that surrendered more than 30 points a game last season (101st nationally). The Panthers gave up an average of 279.5 yards through the air — only five schools surrendered more — so look for their secondary to get tested early and often by Georgia Tech’s talented signal-caller.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia State: QBs Christian Veilleux and Zach Gibson. Both are newcomers to the program, with Veilleux transferring from Pittsburgh and Gibson making the move from Georgia Tech. Both were listed as the potential starter heading into the game. Whoever takes the first snap will have big shoes to fill. Darren Grainger threw for 2,621 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago, to go along with 736 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

Georgia Tech: RB Jamal Haynes. The receiver-turned-running back picked up 75 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries in the victory over Florida State. He also had two catches for 16 yards. Haynes rushed for 1,059 yards last season, becoming the Yellow Jackets’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first of two games between the city rivals. Georgia Tech will make the short trip to play at Georgia State in 2026, visiting the stadium that once hosted baseball’s Atlanta Braves and has been converted into the football home of the Panthers. … The Yellow Jackets are seeking their first 2-0 start since 2016.

