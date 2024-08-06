Coastal Carolina escapes Tropical Storm Debby, moves training camp to NC State

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby has chased Coastal Carolina’s football team out of the state. The Chanticleers of…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby has chased Coastal Carolina’s football team out of the state.

The Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference have switched locations for training camp to North Carolina State about three hours away due to the storm. Debby is forecast to bring as much as 30 inches of rain to some of South Carolina’s coastal cities, including Myrtle Beach, which is 10 miles from Coastal Carolina’s campus.

Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck, starting his second season, was offensive coordinator for Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren before joining the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina’s team arrived Tuesday and is expected to train there this week before assessing their campus situation for when it can return.

It’s not the first time Coastal Carolina’s football team has had to evacuate campus because of tropical weather.

In 2019, the Chants left early in the week for South Carolina’s Upstate region when campus was close for Hurricane Dorian. They practiced and stayed in Greenville before flying out for a game at Kansas.

A year earlier, Coastal Carolina was gone for three games as Hurricane Florence brought flooding to the area and closed the campus.

The Chants traveled through four states during their ordeal, winning at Campbell and Louisiana before losing at Troy.

