Bachmeier throws for 3 TDs in Wake Forest debut as Deacons beat North Carolina A&T 45-13

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hank Bachmeier came off the bench to throw for three touchdowns in his Wake Forest debut and Taylor Morin returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and picked up 100 receiving yards as the Demon Deacons pulled away to beat North Carolina A&T 45-13 in Thursday night’s season opener.

Running back Demond Claiborne rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown to help Wake Forest win its fourth straight opener.

Bachmeier, a former starter for Boise State and Louisiana Tech, finished 18-of-28 for 263 yards. Michael Kern drew the starting assignment at quarterback for Wake Forest, a decision revealed at game time.

“When it’s your time, do your job,” Bachmeier said. “I had a blast … getting out there and actually doing it.”

Kenji Christian scored a touchdown and ran for 121 yards for the Aggies. N.C. A&T quarterback Kevin White was 10-of-16 for 116 yards. Andrew Brown hit two field goals, including a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest took the lead for good with five minutes to play in the first half when Donavan Greene turned a short reception into a 24-yard touchdown play by breaking through defenders. Matthew Dennis’ 31-yard field goal on the last snap of the half extended the edge to 17-10.

“They have way more depth and guys start to get worn down,” N.C. A&T coach Vincent Brown said.

The Aggies led 10-7 after two long drives, including a 15-play march that used 8:32 and resulted in Brown’s 38-yard field goal.

“I wish we would have started faster, but I think it’s a good thing to face a little bit of adversity,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “In the second half, we got into a little bit of offensive rhythm.”

N.C. A&T was held to 77 yards of total offense in the third quarter as the Demon Deacons racked up 21 points.

ABOUT TIME

Morin had gone 64 career punt returns without a touchdown before the third-quarter maneuver.

“A lot of black shirts in the right places,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of good ones (in the past), but never got to the end zone.”

PLEASED WITH PROGRESS

Following the Aggies’ one-win season, assessing progress is crucial for Brown in his second season.

“There are a lot of really good things that showed up,” he said. “We got a long way to go, but I’m not discouraged at all.”

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. A&T: There were good stretches in the first half, but those faded. The Football Championship Subdivision program seemed overmatched physically, with an array of stoppages because of injured players.

Wake Forest: Three of the first four Wake Forest possessions ended in punts before the Demon Deacons found another gear. Bachmeier might have answered the quarterback question after three different players started 2023 games at that position. The Demon Deacons played the first of four consecutive home games to begin the season.

UP NEXT

N.C. A&T: Home Sept. 7 vs. Division-II Winston-Salem State

Wake Forest: Home Sept. 7 vs. Virginia for its Atlantic Coast Conference opener

