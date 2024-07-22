Wisconsin becomes 16th Big Ten school to sell alcohol in general seating areas at football games

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will begin selling alcohol in general seating areas at Camp Randall Stadium this season. The…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will begin selling alcohol in general seating areas at Camp Randall Stadium this season.

The university’s decision, announced on Monday, leaves Nebraska and Northwestern as the only two schools who aren’t allowing general seating alcohol sales in the now 18-team Big Ten. Alcohol sales are also set to begin this season at Michigan Stadium.

Wisconsin will also allow alcohol to be sold at UW Field House, home to the women’s volleyball and men’s wrestling teams. It was already available at Kohl Center for men’s and women’s basketball games and LaBahn Arena, home to women’s hockey.

“The option to purchase alcohol is common at collegiate athletic venues all over the country and we’re glad that we can now offer it as part of the fan experience at Camp Randall,” Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in a statement. “I appreciate the work our athletic and administrative teams have done to put together a plan that balances this opportunity with public safety.”

The alcohol sales begin with the home opener against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 30.

Fans will be allowed to purchase only two drinks at a time per person. The university police department will have an increased presence at games, the school said.

A portion of the revenue from alcohol sales will provide financial support for campus-led efforts to promote student wellness and to encourage responsible behavior around the use of alcohol.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.