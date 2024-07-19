Media picks Georgia as overwhelming SEC favorite, followed by newcomer Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title and is picked to face league…

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title and is picked to face league newcomer Texas in the championship game.

The Bulldogs received 165 votes to win the SEC title among reporters covering league media days, which ended Thursday in Dallas. Texas, which made the College Football Playoffs last season, got 27 votes. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the now 16-team league, it will be the SEC’s first season without divisions since 1991.

The SEC Championship Games will include the two teams with the best overall league winning percentages.

Defending champion Alabama received 12 votes to repeat, with Mississippi getting four, LSU and Vanderbilt two apiece and South Carolina one.

Georgia led the way with six preseason first-team All-SEC picks, including quarterback Carson Beck, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks.

