Defending champion Liberty is the favorite to win Conference USA in the preseason media poll

DALLAS (AP) — Liberty is favored to repeat as Conference USA champion, with Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State picked behind the Flames, according to a poll of media members who cover the league.

The Flames, who received 18 of 20 first-place votes in the poll released last week, return 15 starters from the team that finished 13-1. Their loss to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl marked their first appearance in a New Year’s Six game.

Reigning conference MVP Kaidon Salter and newcomer of the year Quinton Cooley are back after leading the Liberty to a nation-leading 293.3 rushing yards per game. Brylan Green is the top player back from a defense that intercepted 21 passes.

WKU, which went 8-5 and played in the Famous Toastery Bowl, received the two remaining first-place votes and is projected to meet Liberty in the conference championship game. Caden Veltkamp will compete with Texas State transfer TJ Finley for the Hilltoppers’ quarterback job behind an offensive line that returns four starters.

Jacksonville State was 9-4 in its first season in the conference. The Gamecocks’ overtime win over Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl made them the first team in NCAA history to win a bowl game in its first year of FBS competition.

Completing the predicted order of finish are Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Louisiana Tech, Florida International, UTEP and Kennesaw State.

