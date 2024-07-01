Clemson running back and assistant coach CJ Spiller selected for stadium’s ring of honor

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — College Football Hall of Famer C.J. Spiller will be inducted in Clemson’s ring of honor at…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — College Football Hall of Famer C.J. Spiller will be inducted in Clemson’s ring of honor at its Death Valley stadium this fall.

The school announced the latest honor Monday for Spiller, the former ACC player of the year at running back who is entering the fourth season coaching that position for his alma mater.

Spiller played at Clemson from 2006-09, finishing with 7,588 all-purpose yards which is an Atlantic Coast Conference record and ranks third all time in NCAA history.

In 2009, Spiller became the first in ACC history with 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving.

After his senior season, Spiller was picked No. 9 overall by the Buffalo Bills. He played 90 games with five NFL teams over eight seasons.

Inclusion in the ring of honor is the highest award given by Clemson’s athletic department.

