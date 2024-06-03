3 charged in shooting death of Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus ‘MJ’ Daniels Jr.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Three people were arrested Friday and charged with capital murder in the death of Southern Mississippi…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Three people were arrested Friday and charged with capital murder in the death of Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr., police said.

Daniels, 21, was killed Tuesday at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Hardy Sims said those charged are Orlando May, 18, of Hattiesburg; Allen Marcus Gardner, 17, of Houston; and Samir Green, 16, of Hattiesburg. Sims said the two juveniles are charged as adults.

May is also charged with one count of attempted carjacking, one count of felony eluding and two counts of grand larceny auto. Gardner and Green are also charged with one count each of attempted armed carjacking.

The Associated Press called the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the Hattiesburg Municipal Court and the public defender’s office Friday to try to find out whether May, Gardner and Green are represented by attorneys who could comment on their behalf. Employees who answered the phones at the sheriff’s department and the court said they did not know, and an employee at the public defender’s office said that office was not representing them as of Friday.

Daniels was starting cornerback last season for Southern Miss. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and had 29 tackles in 12 games. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again, the Hattiesburg American reported.

The university and its athletic department said in a statement Wednesday that counseling was available to members of the football team and others affected by his death.

Daniels played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023. He previously starred at George County High School.

