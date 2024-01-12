Washington duo of WR Rome Odunze and RB Dillon Johnson declare for NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The exodus of players entering the NFL draft from national runner-up Washington continued Friday with All-American wide…

SEATTLE (AP) — The exodus of players entering the NFL draft from national runner-up Washington continued Friday with All-American wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back Dillon Johnson announcing they were leaving the school.

The pair told ESPN.com of their plans to enter the draft.

Neither announcement was a surprise, especially for Odunze who is regarded as one of the top wide receivers available and seems on course for being a first-round pick.

Odunze finished his final year for the Huskies with 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 10 games with at least 100 yards receiving, including some of the biggest catches in Washington’s magical season that ended with a loss to Michigan in the national championship game.

There was a chance Johnson might return for one more season but instead opted for a chance at the draft. Johnson started the season recovering from injuries and picked up more during the year but still finished with 1,195 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. He played through a foot issue late in the year, aggravated the foot problem and suffered a knee injury in the Sugar Bowl victory over Texas and picked up an ankle sprain on Washington’s first offensive play in the loss to Michigan.

The duo join wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, left tackle Troy Fautanu and defensive end Bralen Trice who declared for the draft.

