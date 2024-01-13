Former Washington State QB Cam Ward says he’s transferring to Miami

Cam Ward, who finished fourth among all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game this past season, announced his commitment…

Cam Ward, who finished fourth among all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game this past season, announced his commitment to Miami on Saturday night.

Ward is transferring in from Washington State, making that decision almost two weeks after saying he would forgo his final year of eligibility for the NFL Draft. But he visited the Hurricanes last month and they evidently remained on his radar throughout the process.

He threw for 311 yards per game in 2023, behind only Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU in the national rankings.

Ward has thrown for 13,876 yards and 119 touchdowns in his four college seasons — the first two at FCS member Incarnate Word, the last two at Washington State. Only six players at the FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III levels had thrown for more yards in their careers when the 2023 season ended than Ward’s total.

He figures to immediately be atop the quarterback depth chart at Miami, which saw starter Tyler Van Dyke transfer after the regular season ended to Wisconsin. The Hurricanes also used presumed returnees Emory Williams and Jacurri Brown as starters in 2023; Williams broke his arm in a late-season game against Florida State and Brown played in Miami’s loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Miami — which went 7-6 this season — also added Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger to its quarterback room this offseason. He transferred in after leading the Great Danes into the FCS playoffs and leading that division with 3,603 yards passing and 36 touchdowns in 2023.

Ward has plenty of familiarity with the “air raid” offense that Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson utilizes, one of the many reasons why the Hurricanes sought him as a transfer target.

Miami opens the 2024 season at Florida on Aug. 31.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.