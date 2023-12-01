Washington State’s Cameron Ward is latest QB to enter portal; JMU’s Jordan McCloud on move again

Washington State’s Cameron Ward became the latest big-name quarterback to enter the transfer portal, and James Madison’s Jordan McCloud announced…

Washington State’s Cameron Ward became the latest big-name quarterback to enter the transfer portal, and James Madison’s Jordan McCloud announced Friday he plans to transfer a third time after helping the Dukes go 11-1.

Ward posted on social media that he would also be evaluating his prospects for the NFL draft while his name is in the portal as a graduate transfer.

Ward was fourth in the country throwing for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the Cougars. But it was a tumultuous season for Washington State that started with the school being left out in the latest round of conference realignment, included a 4-0 start and was followed by a six-game losing streak.

Ward was at the center of praise for Washington State’s hot start but also criticism for the losing streak that cost the Cougars a chance at a bowl game. Washington State’s season ended last week with a 24-21 loss to rival Washington.

If Ward stays in college, this will be his second transfer. He started his career at FCS school Incarnate Word, where he threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns in the 2021 season. Ward arrived in Pullman before the 2022 season and threw for 3,232 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season with the Cougars.

McCloud started his career with two seasons at South Florida before transferring to Arizona and playing three games last year.

He landed at James Madison this year and took off in the Sun Belt. McCloud passed for 3,413 yards and 32 touchdowns and ran for another eight scores.

He made his announcement in a social media post Friday night, a few hours after former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti was introduced as Indiana’s coach.

“Thank you for embracing me as part of the JMU family,” McCloud wrote.

To transfer again and be immediately eligible without a waiver, McCloud needs to qualify as a graduate transfer.

Other notable players entering the portal Friday:

— Colorado LT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, who started all 12 games for the Buffaloes.

— South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy, who led the Sun Belt with 91 catches for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns.

