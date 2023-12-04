Texas bound: No. 15 Notre Dame to face No. 21 Oregon State in Sun Bowl

No. 21 Oregon State (8-4, Pac-12) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (9-3, independent), Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET. LOCATION: El…

No. 21 Oregon State (8-4, Pac-12) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (9-3, independent), Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon State: QB DJ Uiagalelei, 2,638 yards passing, 21 touchdowns.

Notre Dame: QB Sam Hartman, 2,689 yards passing, 24 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oregon State: The Beavers started the season with an 8-2 record before dropping its final two games to Washington and Oregon, the two teams that played in the conference title game.

Notre Dame: Hartman is the active Division I leader with 15,656 career yards passing.

LAST TIME

Oregon State 38, Notre Dame 21 (Dec. 28, 2004).

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon State: Third appearance in the Sun Bowl, 20th bowl appearance in school history.

Notre Dame: Second appearance in the Sun Bowl, 42nd bowl appearance in school history.

