Texas A&M is hiring Florida LB coach Jay Bateman to be defensive coordinator, AP source says

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 1:27 PM

Texas A&M is hiring Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman to be its defensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized and in need of university approval.

New Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and Bateman worked together for a year early in their careers at Richmond.

Before his last two seasons with Florida, Bateman spent three seasons as co-defensive coordinator at North Carolina and five leading the defense at Army with mixed results. Florida’s defenses struggled mightily in the two years Bateman spent working for coach Billy Napier.

Bateman is also the second member of Florida’s most recent staff to join Elko in college station, along with defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Elko is a longtime, successful former defensive coordinator — including at Texas A&M. He was hired away from Duke last month to replace Jimbo Fisher.

