TD-scoring Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon top AP All-Big 12 team

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year and touchdown-scoring, 362-pound Texas tackle T’Vondre Sweat is the league’s top defensive player.

Third-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was voted the league’s top coach after the third-ranked Longhorns (12-1) won the conference title and made the four-team College Football Playoff in their final Big 12 season before moving with Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference next year.

Texas junior receiver Adonai Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia, is the Big 12 newcomer of the year.

Texas has six first-team selections on the AP All-Big 12 team revealed Friday, as determined by the votes from a panel of 23 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league that grew from 10 to 14 teams this season. It will be 16 next year with the additions of current Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Gordon, the Big 12 rushing leader with 124 yards per game and 20 touchdowns, was the only unanimous first-team pick on offense. The sophomore had only 109 yards rushing total in the Cowboys’ three non-conference games, but averaged 163 yards per game in nine regular-season Big 12 games. He was the nation’s leading rusher before being held to 34 yards on 13 carries in the Big 12 championship game that Texas won 49-21.

Sweat, who had a 2-yard TD catch in that title game after lining up as a tight end, has 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries this season.

Oklahoma’s four first-team picks include quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the former UCF transfer who has now gone back into the transfer portal after two seasons with the Sooners. Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman, with 99 tackles and 16 tackles for loss, joined Sweat as the only unanimous picks on the first-team defense.

Mitchell, a second-team pick, has 51 catches for 813 yards. His 10 touchdowns are tied with first-team receiver Drake Stoops from Oklahoma for the league lead.

The 2023 AP All-Big 12 team, listing name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

WR — Drake Stoops, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-10, 189, Norman, Oklahoma.

WR — Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr., 6-1, 172, Fresno, California.

OT — Dominick Puni, Kansas, Sr., 6-5, 320, St. Charles, Missouri.

OT — Patrick Paul, Houston, Jr., 6-7, 315, Houston, Texas.

OG — Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Sr., 6-4, 335, Kansas City, Missouri.

OG — Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-4, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Center — Zach Frazier, West Virginia, Jr., 6-3, 310, Fairmont, West Virginia.

TE — Ben Sinnott, Kansas State, Jr., 6-4, 245, Waterloo, Iowa.

QB — Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililana, Hawaii.

u-RB — Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, So., 6-1, 211, Fort Worth, Texas.

RB — Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr., 5-10, 230, Manor, Texas.

PK — Bert Auburn, Texas, Jr., 6-0, 183, Flower Mound, Texas.

All-purpose — Xavier Worthy, Texas, Jr., 6-1, 172, Fresno, California.

DEFENSE

DE — Austin Booker, Kansas, So., 6-6, 245, Greenwood, Indiana.

DE — Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, UCF, Sr., 6-2, 245, Richmond, Virginia.

u-DT — T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, Sr., 6-4, 362, Huntsville, Texas.

DT — Byron Murphy, Texas., Jr., 6-1, 308, Desoto, Texas.

u-LB — Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, Jr., 6-4, 236, Windermere, Florida.

LB — Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State, So., 6-0, 215, Texarkana, Texas

LB — Jaylan Ford, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 242, Frisco, Texas.

CB — Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia, Sr., 5-10, 184, Louisville, Kentucky.

CB — T.J. Tampa, Iowa State, Sr., 6-2, 200, St. Petersburg, Florida.

S — Billy Bowman, Oklahoma, Jr., 5-10, 192, Denton, Texas.

S — Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, So., 6-0, 185, El Paso, Texas.

Punter — Ryan Rehkow, BYU, Jr., 6-5, 235, Veradale, Washington.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

WR — Javon Baker, UCF, Sr., 5-11, 170, Atlanta, Georgia.

WR — Adonai Mitchell, Texas, Jr., 6-4, 196, Missouri City, Texas.

OT —Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, So., 6-4, 324, Humble, Texas.

OT — Kingsley Suamataia, BYU, So., 6-6, 325, Orem, Utah.

OG — Michael Ford, Kansas, Jr., 6-3, 305, Homewood, Illinois.

OG — Willis Patrick, TCU, Jr., 6-4, 338, Grand Prairie, Texas.

Center — Andrew Raym, Oklahoma, Sr., 6-4, 305, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

TE — Jared Wiley, TCU, Sr., 6-7, 260, Temple, Texas.

QB — Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas.

RB — Devin Neal, Kansas, Jr., 5-11, 215, Lawrence, Kansas.

RB —Jonathon Brooks, Texas, So., 6-0, 207, Hallettsville, Texas.

PK — Alex Hale, Oklahoma State, Sr., 6-0, 205, Point Frederick, NSW, Australia

All-purpose — Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, Sr., 5-8, 175, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DEFENSE

DE — Nelson Ceaser, Houston, Jr., 6-3, 250, Missouri City, Texas.

DE — Tyler Batty, BYU, Jr., 6-5, 273, Payson, Utah.

DT — Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, So., 6-2, 318, Cincinnati, Ohio.

DT —Jamaree Caldwell, Houston, Jr., 6-1, 325, Newberry, South Carolina.

LB — Jason Johnson, UCF, Sr., 6-2, 235, Chicago, Illinois.

LB —Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, Jr., 6-2, 235, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

LB — Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, Fr., 6-3, 230, Haslet, Texas.

CB — Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Jr., 6-0, 170, Evergreen, Alabama.

CB — Josh Newton, TCU, Sr., 6-0, 190, Monroe, Louisiana.

S —Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech, Sr., 5-11, 195, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

S —Beau Freyler, Iowa State, Jr., 6-2, 220, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Punter — Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 210, Gilbert, Arizona.

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Offensive player of the year — Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State.

Defensive player of the year — T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas.

Coach of the year — Steve Sarkisian, Texas.

Newcomer of the year — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas.

