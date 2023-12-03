Syracuse takes on South Florida in Boca Raton Bowl, with both teams seeking 7th win of season

Boca Raton Bowl Syracuse (6-6, 2-6 ACC) vs. South Florida (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic), Dec. 21, 8 p.m. EST LOCATION:…

Boca Raton Bowl

Syracuse (6-6, 2-6 ACC) vs. South Florida (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic), Dec. 21, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Schrader passed from 1,686 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions in 11 games.

South Florida QB Byrum Brown passed for 3,078 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 745 yards with 11 scores, just behind teammate Nay’Quan Wright (757, seven TDs).

NOTABLE

Syracuse will be led by interim coach Nunzio Campanile following the firing of Dino Babers on Nov. 20 after eight seasons.

South Florida improved five games from last season, its best turnaround in school history. The Bulls battled then-No. 10 Alabama before falling 17-3 in September.

LAST TIME

USF won 45-20 in 2016 and is 8-2 all-time against the Orange.

BOWL HISTORY

Syracuse is 16-10-1 all-time and had won its last four appearances before falling to Minnesota in last year’s Pinstripe Bowl.

South Florida is 6-4 lifetime and seeking its first win since the 2017 Birmingham Bowl.

